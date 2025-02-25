Schefter: ‘Logic Dictates” Browns Will Draft Quarterback At No. 2 Overall

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said in a podcast recently that the draft prediction he was most comfortable making this far out from April is that the Browns will draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick.

Schefter added “logic dictates” that Cleveland will draft a passer, as veteran QB Deshaun Watson is sucking up a ton of cash and cap space and looks iffy for 2025 with his twice-torn Achilles. The best way for the Browns to rebalance their roster is with a rookie quarterback, and at No. 2 overall they have a shot at a top prospect.

It’s still early in the offseason but it would make a lot of sense for the Browns to draft a quarterback. Recent reports have linked them to Miami QB Cam Ward if he drops past the top pick and they will host Ward plus Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders on official visits this spring.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins has also come up as an option but Atlanta would have to release him first. If that happens, Cousins would be available for just the veteran minimum.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ quarterback situation as the news is available.