Schefter: Packers Expected To Try To Keep HC Matt LaFleur On New Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are expected to try to work out a new extension with HC Matt LaFleur over the coming days.

Schefter notes LaFleur has one year remaining on his deal in 2026 and both sides want clarity moving forward.

Green Bay losing in the wild card round to the Bears, particularly in the fashion they did giving up an 18-point lead, renewed the speculation around LaFleur’s future with the Packers.

However, reports from before the game had indicated LaFleur’s job wasn’t in danger per se, though there was uncertainty about whether the two sides would be able to agree on contract terms.

Schefter previously said he believed the team would prioritize extensions for LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst this offseason.

Both will be going into potential lame duck years in 2026, and new team president Ed Policy said this summer when he took the job that he wants to avoid that situation.

The lack of an extension already from Policy led to a lot of speculation that either LaFleur or Gutekunst or both could be on the hot seat with a bad 2025 season. Green Bay started the year strong but fizzled to end with four straight losses after losing OLB Micah Parsons to a torn ACL. The Packers made the playoffs but were once again the No. 7 seed.

LaFleur, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans as their offensive quality control coach back in 2008. He later took over as the Commanders’ QBs coach in 2010 and spent four years with Washington.

After one year at Notre Dame, LaFleur returned to the NFL when the Falcons hired him as their QBs coach in 2015. He spent two years in Atlanta and one year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before joining the Titans.

The Packers hired LaFleur as their head coach back in 2019 and the Michigan native has been with the team ever since.

In seven seasons with the Packers, LaFleur has posted a total record of 76-40-1 (0.654 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances. He has also posted a playoff record of 3-6 during this time.

We’ll have more on the Packers and LaFleur as the news is available.