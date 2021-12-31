Seahawks Activate DL L.J. Collier From COVID-19 List

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that they’ve activated DL L.J. Collier from the COVID-19 list.

Collier, 26, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier is in the third year of a four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for Seattle to decide on in 2022.

In 2021, L.J. Collier has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and recorded seven tackles, no sacks and a pass deflection.