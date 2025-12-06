Seahawks Activate NT Jarran Reed & S Julian Love, Among Three Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced Saturday that they’ve activated NT Jarran Reed and S Julian Love from injured reserve ahead of their Week 14 game.

The Seahawks also elevated RB Velus Jones to their active roster.

Reed, 32, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of 2020.

He wound up being cut by Seattle and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021. He played out a one-year deal with the Packers before signing a two-year, $10.8 million deal with the Seahawks in 2023.

Reed was set to become a free agent when he signed a three-year, $25 million extension with Seattle.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and recorded 17 tackles and one and a half sacks in two starts.

Love, 27, was drafted by the Giants with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.33 million rookie contract that included a $770,860 signing bonus.

From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks back in 2023. Love earned another three-year extension worth up to $36 million this past offseason from Seattle.

In 2025, Love has appeared in three games and recorded 18 tackles, one sack and two pass defenses.