Seahawks Activate OT Brandon Shell & TE Will Dissly From COVID-19 List

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday they have activated OT Brandon Shell and TE Will Dissly from the COVID-19 list.

Seattle is now down to just four players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Shell, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.

In 2021, Shell has appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making 10 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 50 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.