Seahawks Activate Riq Woolen From PUP List

The Seattle Seahawks announced Sunday that CB Tariq Woolen passed his physical and has been activated from the PUP list.

Woolen has been working his way back from a knee scope.

Woolen, 24, converted from receiver to cornerback at UTSA. The Seahawks selected him in the fifth round with the No. 153 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $3.992 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $332,216.

In 2022, Woolen appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 63 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 16 pass deflections.