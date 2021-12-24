Seahawks Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are activating RB Travis Homer and practice squad OL Pier-Olivier Lestage from the COVID-19 list.

Homer, 23, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Homer has appeared in 11 games and recorded 14 rushing attempts for 146 yards (10.4 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 15 receptions for 138 yards (9.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.