Seahawks Activate WR D’Wayne Eskridge From PUP List

The Seahawks have activated second-round WR D’Wayne Eskridge from the PUP list, per Tom Pelissero.

Eskridge passed his physical and has started practicing with the team. He’s been out with a toe injury.

Eskridge, 24, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round.

Eskridge is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,953,504 million and a $1,689,821 signing bonus.

During his college career, Eskridge recorded 122 receptions for 2,260 yards (18.5 YPC) and 15 touchdowns in 45 games.