Seahawks Activating LB Jordyn Brooks From PUP List

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday they are activating LB Jordy Brooks from the PUP list.

That means Brooks has passed his physical and is ready to start participating in practice as he comes back from a torn ACL suffered in January.

Had Brooks remained on the PUP list for the start of the regular season, he would have had to miss at least the first four games, so this indicates some optimism from Seattle that he could be ready to play sooner than that.

Brooks, 25, was a four-year starter at Texas Tech and earned second-team All-American honors before the Seahawks selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,235,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,458,623 signing bonus. The Seahawks declined his fifth-year option for the 2024 season, making 2023 a contract year for Brooks.

In 2022, Brooks appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 161 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.