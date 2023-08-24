Seahawks Activating S Jamal Adams From PUP List

The Seattle Seahawks announced they are activating S Jamal Adams from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

SS Jamal Adams has passed his physical. https://t.co/T0BOXXm1gu — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 24, 2023

Seattle placed him on the PUP list last month but isn’t expected to immediately return to practice.

“That’s a big step for him to go forward, but it isn’t a step that means he’s going to be back out practicing yet,” Carroll said. “We want to get him in the flow, again, looking at the weeks we have to build up and the preparation time. He’s ready to do that, and I brought it up to him and he responded really well.”

Adams, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

In 2022, Adams appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded three tackles and a pass defense.