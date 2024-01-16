Seahawks Also Request Interview With Texans OC Bobby Slowik

According to Dan Graziano, the Seahawks have requested permission to interview Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their head coaching vacancy.

He’s been one of the hot names this cycle thanks to his work with first-round QB C.J. Stroud.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Seahawks:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

Slowik, 36, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021. From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 13 in total points, No. 22 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks coaching search as the news is available.