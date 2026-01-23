Seahawks Announce Four Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they activated RB George Holani and TE Elijah Arroyo from injured reserve and placed RB Zach Charbonnet and G Bryce Cabeldue on IR in corresponding moves.

Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in Seattle’s Divisional Round win over the 49ers.

Charbonnet, 25, began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons. He was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and earned second and first-team All-Pac 12 selections in two years at UCLA.

The Seahawks drafted Charbonnet with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $6,876,080 rookie contract that includes a $2,000,785 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,875,294 in 2025.

In 2025, Charbonnet appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and rushed 184 times for 730 yards (4.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 144 yards.

Holani, 26, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He was later promoted to the active roster late in the 2024 season.

In 2025, Holani has appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and rushed 22 times for 73 yards (3.3 YPC) and a touchdown, adding two catches on two targets for 15 yards.