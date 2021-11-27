Seahawks Announce Four Roster Moves

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed OL Phil Haynes off their practice squad and activated CB Nigel Warrior off injured reserve.

To make room, Seattle both CB Tre Brown and OT Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.

Haynes, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of training camp.

However, Haynes ultimately re-signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad days later.

In 2020, Haynes appeared in two games for the Seahawks, but did not make a start for them. 

