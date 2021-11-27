Seahawks Announce Four Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed OL Phil Haynes off their practice squad and activated CB Nigel Warrior off injured reserve.

The @Seahawks made four roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/WYOkKsOSJz — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 27, 2021

To make room, Seattle both CB Tre Brown and OT Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.

Haynes, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of training camp.

However, Haynes ultimately re-signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad days later.

In 2020, Haynes appeared in two games for the Seahawks, but did not make a start for them.