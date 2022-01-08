Seahawks Announce Seven Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their season finale in Week 18.
The full list includes:
- Seahawks placed OT Brandon Shell on injured reserve.
- Seahawks signed TE Tyler Mabry to their active roster.
- Seahawks placed G Kyle Fuller on the COVID-19 list.
- Seahawks elevated WR Cody Thompson, DB Michael Jackson, DB Josh Jones and WR Aaron Fuller to their active roster.
Shell, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.
In 2021, Shell has appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making 10 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 50 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.
We will have more news on Shell as it becomes available.
