Seahawks Announce Six Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday.
The full list includes:
- Seahawks signed DT Robert Nkemdiche to their active roster.
- Seahawks waived QB Jake Luton.
- Seahawks signed TE Jace Sternberger to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released WR Connor Wedington, WR De’Quan Hampton and TE Michael Jacobson from their practice squad.
Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:
- DT Myles Adams
- LB Aaron Donkor (International)
- G Greg Eiland
- WR Aaron Fuller
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- WR Cade Johnson
- RB Josh Johnson
- G Pier-Olivier Lestage
- DT Robert Nkemdiche
- WR Cody Thompson
- DB Michael Jackson
- G Phil Haynes
- DB Gavin Heslop
- LB Tanner Muse
- TE Jace Sternberger
Nkemdiche, 27, was taken in the first round out of Ole Miss by the Cardinals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7.6 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,122,808 for the 2019 season when the Cardinals waived him.
Arizona had declined Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option back in May and moved on from him after he showed up to training camp out of shape. The Dolphins later signed him to a one-year, $1.16 million deal but waived him in November.
From there, Nkemdiche signed on with the Seahawks. He’s been on and off of their active roster this season.
In 2021, Nkemdiche has appeared in two games for the Seahawks, recording nine total tackles.
