Seahawks Announce Six Roster Moves

Nkemdiche, 27, was taken in the first round out of Ole Miss by the Cardinals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7.6 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,122,808 for the 2019 season when the Cardinals waived him.

Arizona had declined Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option back in May and moved on from him after he showed up to training camp out of shape. The Dolphins later signed him to a one-year, $1.16 million deal but waived him in November.

From there, Nkemdiche signed on with the Seahawks. He’s been on and off of their active roster this season.

In 2021, Nkemdiche has appeared in two games for the Seahawks, recording nine total tackles.