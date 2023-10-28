Seahawks Announce Three Moves, Activate WR D’Wayne Eskridge

The Seahawks announced the activation of WR D’Wayne Eskridge on Saturday, they also released C Joey Hunt and elevated T Jason Peters for Week 8.

Eskridge served a six-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy.

Eskridge, 26, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eskridge is in the third year of a four-year deal worth $5,953,504 million and a $1,689,821 signing bonus.

In 2022, Eskridge appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and caught seven passes on 13 targets for 58 yards and no touchdowns. He added two carries for 10 yards.