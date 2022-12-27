Seahawks Announce Three Moves Including Placing TE Will Dissly On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have placed TE Will Dissly on injured reserve.
This will knock Dissly out for the next four games and will probably end his season unless Seattle makes a deep postseason run.
The Seahawks also promoted CB Xavier Crawford from the practice squad to the active roster and signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad.
Dissly, 26, was selected in the fourth round out of Washington in 2018 by the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $3,110,268 contract with the Seahawks and made a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.
Dissly was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal to stay in Seattle.
In 2022, Dissly appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 34 of 38 targets for 349 yards and three touchdowns.
