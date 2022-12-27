Seahawks Announce Three Moves Including Placing TE Will Dissly On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have placed TE Will Dissly on injured reserve.

The @Seahawks made three roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/xn3wx8xe7T — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 27, 2022

This will knock Dissly out for the next four games and will probably end his season unless Seattle makes a deep postseason run.

The Seahawks also promoted CB Xavier Crawford from the practice squad to the active roster and signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad.

Dissly, 26, was selected in the fourth round out of Washington in 2018 by the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $3,110,268 contract with the Seahawks and made a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Dissly was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal to stay in Seattle.

In 2022, Dissly appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 34 of 38 targets for 349 yards and three touchdowns.