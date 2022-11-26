Seahawks Announce Three Roster Moves

The Seahawks announced three roster moves on Saturday, including placing WR D’Wayne Eskridge on injured reserve due to a broken hand.

The @Seahawks added T Abraham Lucas to the injury report as Questionable (illness), and made three roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/fbKBvzTgiZ — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 26, 2022

The team is also elevating WR Laquon Treadwell and LB Vi Jones to the active roster.

“I’m anxious to see what Treadwell does when he gets a chance,” Carroll said Friday. “He hasn’t had a shot to do much, but we’ll see how he fits in… He seems to be very well equipped, he seems like a pro. He runs his routes really crisply, he’s really attentive about doing a number of things, he can play different positions for us. He’s big catching the football. He looks like one of our guys, and he fits in very well.”

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the season but was later released. Arizona signed him to their practice squad but cut him after a few weeks.

In 2021, Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 33 of 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown.