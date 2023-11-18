Seahawks Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 11

The Seattle Seahawks announced Saturday that they’ve signed OT Jason Peters to their active roster and waived OT Jake Curhan.

The Seahawks also elevated S Ty Okada to their active roster.

Peters, 41, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2004. He spent five years in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

Peters signed a four-year, $53 million extension in Philadelphia after the trade. Peters signed another one-year extension worth $6 million for the 2019 season.

Philadelphia brought Peters back on a one-year, $3 million contract in June of 2020 and restructured his contract to make it worth up to $8 million and include $4 million guaranteed. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2021.

From there, the Cowboys signed Peters to a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Seahawks’ practice squad a few months ago. He’s bounced on and off Seattle’s practice squad so far this season.

In 2023, Peters has appeared in three games for the Seahawks.