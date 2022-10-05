Seahawks Announce Three Roster Moves

The Seatle Seahawks designated DL L.J. Collier to return on Wednesday and also added C Joey Hunt to their practice squad.

The @Seahawks added a familiar face to the practice squad this morning. https://t.co/LsdtBgdLPc — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 5, 2022

In order to make room for Hunt, the team released CB Quandre Mosley from the practice squad.

Collier, 26, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus, with Seattle having declined his fifth-year option.

In 2021, L.J. Collier appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded eight tackles, including one tackle for loss no sacks, and a pass deflection.