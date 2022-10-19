Seahawks Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced two practice squad moves, signing WR Easop Winston and releasing WR Kevin Kassis.

  1. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
  2. T Greg Eiland
  3. WR Cade Johnson
  4. LB Vi Jones
  5. TE Tyler Mabry
  6. WR Bo Melton
  7. RB Darwin Thompson
  8. LB Aaron Donkor (International)
  9. QB Sean Mannion
  10. OT Jalen McKenzie
  11. DE Joshua Onujiogu
  12. LB Christian Jones
  13. RB Godwin Igwebuike
  14. C Joey Hunt
  15. LB Bruce Irvin
  16. DB Xavier Crawford
  17. WR Easop Winston

Winston, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

Los Angeles waived Winston coming out of training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. He then joined the Saints for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Winston appeared in three games for the Saints and returned 10 kicks for 119 total yards.

