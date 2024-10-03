Seahawks Announce Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed LB Devin Richardson to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the Dolphins are signing OLB Tyus Bowser off Seattle’s practice squad to their active roster.

The following is an updated list of the Seahawks’ practice squad:

Bowser, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.575 million contract that included $3.378 million guaranteed and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

He returned to the Ravens on a four-year, $22 million contract. Bowser was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2023 when the Ravens opted to release him. He signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad following training camp in 2024 and was elevated to the active roster twice.

In 2024, Bowser has appeared in two games for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle.