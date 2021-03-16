Seahawks Aren’t Tendering Offer To RFA LB Shaquem Griffin

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are not tendering an offer to restricted free agent LB Shaquem Griffin.

Pelissero tosses out the possibility of Griffin joining his brother, Shaquill, in Jacksonville and signing with the Jaguars.

Griffin, 25, was selected with the No. 141 overall pick in the fifth round by the Seahawks out of UCF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,777,620 contract with the Seahawks.

Griffin has been on and off of the Seahawks’ roster over his three years in the NFL.

In 2020, Griffin appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded six tackles, a sack and a pass defense.