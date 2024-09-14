Seahawks Call Up Two Players To Active Roster

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have elevated RB George Holani and T McClendon Curtis for Week 2’s game against the Patriots.

Holani, 23, was a five-year starter at Boise State from 2019-2023. He won Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019 along with Second Team All-MWC in 2019 and 2022.

He signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May but was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp. Holani signed back with the practice squad shortly after.

Throughout his career, Holani rushed 685 times for 3,596 yards (5.2 YPC) and 26 touchdowns to go along with 88 receptions for 777 yards (8.8 YPC) and eight receiving touchdowns.