Seahawks Claim CB Saivion Smith Off Waivers From Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks have claimed CB Saivion Smith off of waivers from the Cowboys on Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo.

Smith, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys last year. Unfortunately, Dallas waived him yesterday.

In 2020, Smith appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.