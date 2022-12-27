Seahawks Claim DT Isaiah Mack, Waive DT Daviyon Nixon

The Seattle Seahawks officially waived DT Daviyon Nixon on Tuesday and claimed DT Isaiah Mack off of waivers from the Ravens.

Other moves from the Seahawks include:

Seahawks placed TE Will Dissly on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

on injured reserve. (NFLTR) Seahawks signed CB Xavier Crawford to their active roster.

to their active roster. Seahawks signed S Steven Parker to their practice squad.

Mack, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. From there, he had stints with the Broncos and Steelers before signing on with the Ravens. Baltimore opted to waive him on Monday.

In 2022, Mack has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles including one tackle for loss.