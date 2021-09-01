Seahawks Claim OL Dakoda Shepley, DB Nigel Warrior

The Seattle Seahawks claimed OL Dakoda Shepley and DB Nigel Warrior off waivers from the 49ers and Ravens, respectively, according to Tom Pelissero.

Shepley, 26, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but the team waived him prior to the start of the season. He spent 2018 and 2019 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL

Shepley then signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2020, where he bounced around between the team’s practice squad and active roster.

In 2020, Shepley appeared in one game for the 49ers.