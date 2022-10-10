Seahawks Claim RB Tony Jones Off Waivers From Saints

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks claimed RB Tony Jones off of waivers from the Saints on Monday.

The Seahawks just lost RB Rashaad Penny for the season with a serious ankle injury, so they could use some depth at the position to go along with rookie Kenneth Walker.

Jones, 24, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.

He later signed a futures deal with the Saints and made the 53-man roster heading into the 2021 NFL season. The Saints opted to waive Jones last week.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in two games and rushed for eight yards on two carries to go along with two receptions for 12 yards receiving and no touchdowns.