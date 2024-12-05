Seahawks Claim WR Jaelon Darden

The Seattle Seahawks have claimed WR Jaelon Darden off waivers from the Browns, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the Seahawks have waived WR Dee Williams.

Darden, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Texas. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,177,904 rookie deal that included a $697,904 signing bonus when he was waived.

The Browns claimed Darden off waivers and he’s bounced on and off the roster the past couple of seasons. The Browns waived him in December 2024 before being claimed by the Seahawks.

In 2024, Darden has appeared in seven games for the Browns and returned 22 punts for 234 yards along with four kickoffs for 97 yards. He’s caught his only target on offense for six yards.