Seahawks & Colts Teams To Watch For Baker Mayfield?

Josina Anderson reports that the Seahawks have discussed exploring a trade for disgruntled Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in playing for the Colts.

This comes shortly after the news that Mayfield has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. The Browns reportedly have told him that they will not honor the request, but it won’t be surprising if we hear more teams linked to Baker in the coming days.

The Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson this week and currently have Drew Lock in place as their likely starter.

Some other teams mentioned as potential landing spots for Baker in recent days include the Colts, Saints and Panthers.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

