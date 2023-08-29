Seahawks Cut 22 Players To Get Roster Down To 53

The Seattle Seahawks officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.

The full list of cuts includes:

The Seahawks also placed two players on the Reserve/PUP list including NT Austin Faoliu and NT Bryan Mone.

Burr-Kirven, 25, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.9 million deal with the Seahawks.

However, the Seahawks opted to release Burr-Kirven back in March but brought him back last month.

In 2020, Burr-Kirven recorded eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 16 games for the Seahawks.