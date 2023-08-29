Seahawks Cut 22 Players To Get Roster Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline. 

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. S Joey Blount (Injured)
  2. LB Vi Jones (Injured)
  3. S Jonathan Sutherland (Injured)
  4. QB Holton Ahlers
  5. OLB Levi Bell
  6. CB Lance Boykin
  7. T Greg Eiland
  8. NT Matthew Gotel
  9. WR John Hall
  10. WR Cade Johnson
  11. WR Matt Landers
  12. TE Tyler Mabry
  13. LB Patrick O’Connell
  14. S Ty Okada
  15. DE Roderick Perry
  16. G Kendall Randolph
  17. DE Jacob Sykes
  18. RB SaRodorick Thompson Jr.
  19. WR Easop Winston Jr.
  20. LB Christian Young
  21. LB Ben Burr-Kirven
  22. C Joey Hunt

The Seahawks also placed two players on the Reserve/PUP list including NT Austin Faoliu and NT Bryan Mone.

Burr-Kirven, 25, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.9 million deal with the Seahawks. 

However, the Seahawks opted to release Burr-Kirven back in March but brought him back last month. 

In 2020, Burr-Kirven recorded eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 16 games for the Seahawks.

 

