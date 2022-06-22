Seahawks Cut G Pier-Olivier Lestage

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have waived G Pier-Olivier Lestage on Wednesday.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves and signed DT Bryan Mone to a contract extension. https://t.co/40tWbPInCP — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) June 22, 2022

He was signed to a futures deal earlier this offseason. Seattle now has two open roster spots on their 90-man roster.

Lestage, 24, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montreal in 2021. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the season on the practice squad.

Seattle re-signed Lestage to a futures deal for the 2022 season.

Lestage played for three seasons at the University of Montreal. He was a second-round selection in the Canadian Football League in 2021 by the Montreal Alouettes.