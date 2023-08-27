Seahawks Cut Seven Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced Sunday that they’ve waived seven players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get rosters down to 53 players.

The full list includes:

TE Sal Cannella DE Jordan Ferguson WR Malik Flowers CB Benjie Franklin WR Justin Marshall CB Chris Steele RB Wayne Taulapapa

Marshall, 24, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo. He transferred from Louisville following his junior year.

The Seahawks later signed Marshall to a contract a few weeks ago.

During his college career, Marshall recorded 100 receptions for 1,381 yards (13.8 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.