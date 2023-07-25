Seahawks Cut Three Players, Sign DT Roderick Perry

The Seattle Seahawks officially waived DB James Campbell, DB Isaiah Dunn and DE Alton Robinson on Tuesday and signed DT Roderick Perry.

Perry, 24, went undrafted out of Illinois before catching on with the Browns. He later signed a rookie contract with Cleveland before being waived later on in the season.

In 2022, Perry appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded two tackles.

During his two years at Illinois, Perry played in 16 games and recorded 42 tackles and four sacks.