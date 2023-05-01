Seahawks Decline LB Jordyn Brooks’ Fifth-Year Option

The Seattle Seahawks have declined to exercise LB Jordyn Brooks‘ fifth-year option for the 2024 season, according to Jeremy Fowler.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Seahawks $12,722,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season had they picked it up.

Brooks suffered a torn ACL late last season.

Brooks, 25, was a four-year starter at Texas Tech and earned second-team All-American honors before the Seahawks selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,235,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,458,623 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Seahawks to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Brooks has appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 161 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.