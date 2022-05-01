Seahawks Declining DE L.J. Collier’s Fifth-Year Option

The Seattle Seahawks are declining the fifth-year option on DE L.J. Collier, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Seattle wasn’t expected to pick up Collier’s option, which would’ve costed the team $11.5 million in 2023.

Collier, 26, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus.

In 2021, L.J. Collier appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded eight tackles, including one tackle for loss no sacks and a pass deflection.