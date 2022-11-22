Seahawks Designate LB Jon Rhattigan To Return To Practice

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated LB Jon Rhattigan to return to practice.

#Seahawks LB Jon Rhattigan is returning to practice today: https://t.co/rzNDofYoj0 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 22, 2022

He had been on the PUP list since August.

Rhattigan, 23, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of the Army. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Seattle promoted him to the active roster early in the regular season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Rhattigan appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 10 total tackles and one fumble recovery.

During his college career, Rhattigan recorded 84 tackles, one and a half sacks, and two interceptions.