Seahawks Designate RB Chris Carson To Return

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that RB Chris Carson has been designated to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a 21-day window for Carson to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Seattle gave him some time off to rest some neck and spinal irritation that had flared up.

Carson, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2.46 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Carson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason but opted to re-sign with Seattle on a two-year $14.625 million deal.

In 2021, Carson has appeared in four games for the Seahawks and rushed for 232 yards on 54 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with six receptions for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.