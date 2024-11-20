Seahawks Designate S Rayshawn Jenkins To Return Among Other Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated S Rayshawn Jenkins to return from injured reserve.

Along with other roster moves, we’ve designated S Rayshawn Jenkins to return to practice. Read more » https://t.co/EneZlhVdO8 pic.twitter.com/PCKisI3yZb — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 20, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Jenkins has been out since mid-October.

Seattle also signed TE Tyler Mabry and QB John Rhys Plumlee to the practice squad and placed OLB Jamie Sheriff on the practice squad injured list.

Jenkins, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017 out of Miami. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million rookie contract that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $8 million in 2024 when he was let go, joining the Seahawks ahead of the new season.

In 2024, Jenkins has appeared in six games for the Seahawks, recording 38 tackles and recovering one fumble for a 102-yard touchdown in six starts.