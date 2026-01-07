Seahawks Designate TE Elijah Arroyo To Return From IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they’ve designated TE Elijah Arroyo to return from injured reserve.

This opens Arroyo’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Arroyo, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 4 tight end and the No. 22 overall player in Texas in the class of 2021. He committed to Miami in May of 2020 where he spent four seasons.

The Seahawks used the No. 50 overall pick on Arroyo in the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $8,805,580 rookie contract with a $3,044,057 signing bonus.

In 2025, Arroyo appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 15 receptions on 26 targets for 179 yards (11.9 YPC) and one touchdown.