Seahawks Designate Three To Return, Including DT Jarran Reed & S Julian Love

The Seattle Seahawks announced they designated three players to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, including S Julian Love, DT Jarran Reed, and WR Dareke Young.

This opens each of their 21-day windows to practice before being activated.

Reed and Love’s return would provide a considerable boost to their defense, given that both players are former starters.

Reed, 32, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of 2020.

He wound up being cut by Seattle and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021. He played out a one-year deal with the Packers before signing a two-year, $10.8 million deal with the Seahawks in 2023.

Reed was set to become a free agent when he signed a three-year, $25 million extension with Seattle.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and recorded 17 tackles and one and a half sacks in two starts.