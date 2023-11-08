Seahawks Designate WR Dareke Young To Return From IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they’ve designated WR Dareke Young to return from injured reserve.

.@Seahawks WR Dareke Young has been designated to return to practice. #GoHawks https://t.co/MpB1rmXjhe — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 8, 2023

This opens Young’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Young, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks out of Lenoir-Rhyne in 2022.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.76 million in May of that year and made the team’s 53-man roster. He will now miss the first four games of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Young appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 24 yards.