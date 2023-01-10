Seahawks Designate WR D’Wayne Eskridge To Return

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated WR D’Wayne Eskridge to return from injured reserve.

.@Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge has returned to practice, the team announced this afternoon. #GoHawkshttps://t.co/yAsMcuMNRw — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 10, 2023

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Eskridge, 25, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eskridge is in the second year of a four-year deal worth $5,953,504 million and a $1,689,821 signing bonus.

In 2022, Eskridge has appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and caught seven passes on 13 targets for 58 yards and no touchdowns. He added two carries for 10 yards.