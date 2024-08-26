Seahawks EDGE Uchenna Nwosu To Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Seahawks EDGE Uchenna Nwosu suffered a knee injury on a cut block from Browns G Wyatt Teller on Saturday and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Rapoport adds that Nwosu is a candidate to begin the season on injured reserve. If this is the case, Nwosu could soon wind up on the list with roster cuts looming tomorrow.

Nwosu, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract when the Seahawks signed him a two-year, $20 million deal.

From there, Seattle re-signed him to a three-year, $59 million extension last offseason.

In 2023, Nwosu appeared in six games and recorded 16 total tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more news on Nwosu as it becomes available.