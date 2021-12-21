Seahawks Elevate Four Players To Active Roster

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they’ve elevated four players to their active roster for tonight’s game against the Rams including DT Myles Adams, RB Josh Johnson, S Josh Jones and WR Cody Thompson.
Jones, 27, was a second-round pick by the Packers out of North Carolina State in 2017. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal when Green Bay waived Jones with a non-football illness.
Jones passed through waivers unclaimed and signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He was waived a few weeks later and claimed by the Jaguars.
Jacksonville re-signed Jones as an unrestricted free agent this offseason only to release him coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint with the Colts before recently signing on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.
In 2021, Jones has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!