Seahawks Expected To Promote DL Coach Clint Hurtt To Defensive Coordinator

According to Bob Condotta, the Seahawks are expected to promote assistant HC and DL coach Clint Hurtt to their defensive coordinator job.

Adam Jude adds that Seattle is still engaged with former Bears DC Sean Desai and will likely be hired as passing game coordinator.

Hurtt, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the University of Miami from 2003-2004 before becoming FIU’s defensive line coach in 2005. From there, he returned as Miami’s DL coach from 2006-2009 and the same position with Louisville from 2010-2013.

His NFL coaching career began with the Bears as a defensive line assistant in 2014 and was promoted to OLBs coach from 2015-2016. The Seahawks hired him as their defensive line coach in 2017.