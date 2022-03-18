Seahawks Expected To Release DE Kerry Hyder

According to Bob Condotta, the Seahawks are expected to release DE Kerry Hyder on Friday.

Seattle will free up $1.95 million in cap space by cutting Hyder and creates $1.7 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Hyder, 30, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2014. He spent a year in New York before signing a future/reserve contract with the Lions in 2015.

Hyder returned to the Lions on a one-year, exclusive rights contract before he eventually signed with the Cowboys. From there, Hyder joined the 49ers in 2020 on a one-year contract and landed a three-year, $16.5 million deal from the Seahawks last offseason.

In 2021, Hyder appeared in 15 games and recorded 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.