Seahawks Expected To Release DE Kerry Hyder

According to Bob Condotta, the Seahawks are expected to release DE Kerry Hyder on Friday.
Seattle will free up $1.95 million in cap space by cutting Hyder and creates $1.7 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.
Hyder, 30, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2014. He spent a year in New York before signing a future/reserve contract with the Lions in 2015.
Hyder returned to the Lions on a one-year, exclusive rights contract before he eventually signed with the Cowboys. From there, Hyder joined the 49ers in 2020 on a one-year contract and landed a three-year, $16.5 million deal from the Seahawks last offseason.
In 2021, Hyder appeared in 15 games and recorded 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.
