Seahawks Officially Release DT Jarran Reed

Update:

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks officially released DT Jarran Reed on Friday.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to release DT Jarran Reed on Friday after attempting to find a trade partner for him, according to Ian Rapoport.

Reports from last night mentioned that the Seahawks were planning to move on from Reed, either by trade or release.

Rapoport reported that Reed wanted a long-term deal from the Seahawks, but they were hoping to make a just a cap-related move. Talks broke down and ended up in a “bad spot” which is why they made the decision to part ways, according to Rapoport.

Reed, 28, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Reed will free up $8,975,000 of available cap space while creating $5 million in dead money.

In 2020, Reed appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 38 tackles, six and a half sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.