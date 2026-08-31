Seahawks Filled Out 17-Player Practice Squad For 2026

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed their full 17-player practice squad for the 2026 season.

The @Seahawks signed 17 players to the practice squad this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/ZM04SD9CI0 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 31, 2026

Seattle’s initial practice squad includes:

T Logan Brown CB Michael Dansby CB Trevon Diggs NT Deven Eastern S AJ Finley CB Andre Fuller WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR Julian Hicks S Maxen Hook DE Aidan Hubbard LB Marvin Jones RB Velus Jones Jr. C Federico Maranges (international) DT Uso Seumalo S Rodney Thomas II WR Ricky White III RB Jacardia Wright

Diggs, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension, which included a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

Dallas let him go near the end of the 2025 season, however and he was claimed by the Packers. Green Bay released him this past offseason.

In 2025, Diggs appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and Packers and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.

Henderson, 22, was a four-star recruit and the second-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class.

He initially joined Alabama and remained there for three years before transferring to Kansas in 2025. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a kick returner in 2025, along with Third-Team All-Big 12 as a receiver.

Henderson signed a four-year, $4,657,988 rookie contract that included a $277,988 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Henderson played 45 games and recorded 50 receptions for 862 yards (17.2 YPC) and five touchdowns, along with 24 kickoff returns for 570 yards (23.8 YPR) and one touchdown.