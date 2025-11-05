Seahawks Free Roster Spot For WR Rashid Shaheed Trade, Make One Other Move

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have waived S Jerrick Reed from the active roster and added WR Mac Dalena to the practice squad.

Reed, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks out of New Mexico back in 2023. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.01 million rookie contract when Seattle waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He’s bounced on and off the roster this season.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded four total tackles.